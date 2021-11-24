News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BBC drops Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid racism claims

BBC drops Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid racism claims

November 24, 2021 20:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former England captain Michael Vaughan

IMAGE: Former England captain Michael Vaughan was named in the racism controversy involving former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Former England captain Michael Vaughan will play no part in the BBC's coverage of the upcoming Ashes series after being named in the racism controversy involving former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq, the broadcaster said on Wednesday.

 

Rafiq alleged that Vaughan told him and two other players of Asian origin that there were "too many of you lot, we need to do something about it" before a match in 2009. Vaughan has strongly denied the accusation.

"While he is involved in a significant story in cricket, for editorial reasons we do not believe that it would be appropriate for Vaughan to have a role in our Ashes team or wider coverage of the sport at the moment," the BBC said in a statement.

"We require our contributors to talk about relevant topics and his involvement in the Yorkshire story represents a conflict of interest."

Vaughan's management company did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from Reuters.

Vaughan, who has been an analyst with the BBC since 2009, was dropped from a radio show by the broadcaster earlier this month after the allegations came to light.

The five-Test Ashes series between England and hosts Australia begins in Brisbane on December 8.

The racism scandal that has engulfed English cricket also had former players at Essex saying that they suffered racist abuse at the club.

One of Essex's principal sponsors - training and skills provider Seetec - have now suspended ties with the team "with immediate effect."

"Any form of racism should not be tolerated. We encourage sports clubs to work with their local community to celebrate diversity and work at all levels to root out racism, wherever it manifests," a spokesperson for Seetec told Reuters.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Green Park curator's pitch report for NZ first Test
Green Park curator's pitch report for NZ first Test
Check out New Zealand's game plan for Kanpur Test
Check out New Zealand's game plan for Kanpur Test
And India Get Going For Test 1
And India Get Going For Test 1
SP-AAP-Apna Dal (K) alliance in UP?
SP-AAP-Apna Dal (K) alliance in UP?
Green Park curator's pitch report for NZ first Test
Green Park curator's pitch report for NZ first Test
Mamata meets Modi, asks to withdraw govt's BSF move
Mamata meets Modi, asks to withdraw govt's BSF move
Pak informs India of allowing wheat to Afghanistan
Pak informs India of allowing wheat to Afghanistan

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

Shreyas Iyer to make Test debut against New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer to make Test debut against New Zealand

Should India go in with three spinners?

Should India go in with three spinners?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances