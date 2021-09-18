News
Security fears should be taken seriously: Panesar

Security fears should be taken seriously: Panesar

Source: ANI
September 18, 2021 19:40 IST
IMAGE: New Zealand team pulled out of the Pakistan tour at the last moment. Photograph: Twitter

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has said "security fears" should be looked into seriously by Pakistan after New Zealand abandoned the tour on Friday.

The Blackcaps decided to end the tour against Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert. Panesar defended New Zealand's decision and said every team has the right to stay at home if "there is any doubt or fear".

 

"I feel for Pakistan cricket and they deserve International cricket in their country but any security fears should be taken seriously. Once the sports bodies feel it's safe they should encourage their national team to tour Pakistan," Panesar said.

"Security of any citizen is a priority and if there are any doubts or fears over security every team has the right to stay at home," he added.

New Zealand was slated to play their first match on Pakistan soil since 2003. The side was to play hosts on Friday in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five-match T20 series.

After the cancellation, newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja lashed out at New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for taking a 'unilateral approach' on security threats.

NZC said it will not comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad.

Source: ANI
Kiwis to fly out of Pak in chartered flight on Sat
Shastri will step down! 'I've achieved all I wanted'
'MS as mentor best thing to happen in Indian cricket'
'Humiliated' Capt Amarinder Singh resigns as Punjab CM
Davis Cup: Rohan-Ramkumar lose must-win doubles match
Supriyo joins TMC weeks after 'quitting politics'
IPL: CSK sit pretty as MI look to spring surprise
N Zealand abandon Pakistan series after security alert

How the world reacted to NZ abandoning Pakistan series

