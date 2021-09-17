News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How the world reacted to NZ abandoning Pakistan series

How the world reacted to NZ abandoning Pakistan series

September 17, 2021 18:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

New Zealand’s players during a training session ahead of the scheduled first ODI against Pakistan, in Rawalpindi, on Thursday.

IMAGE: New Zealand’s players during a training session ahead of the scheduled first ODI against Pakistan, in Rawalpindi, on Thursday. Photograph: Blackcaps/Twitter

New Zealand abandoned their limited-overs series in Pakistan on Friday after receiving a security alert, with the tourists "unilaterally suspending" all their scheduled matches.

The following are the reactions to the tour being abandoned:

PAKISTAN CRICKET BOARD (PCB)

"PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal."

NEW ZEALAND CRICKET CHIEF EXECUTIVE DAVID WHITE

"I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option."

PCB CHAIRMAN RAMIZ RAJA

"Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players," Raja wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/iramizraja/status/1438829120364978183

"Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it's not shared! Which world is NZ living in? NZ will hear us at ICC."

NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN

"When I spoke with the Prime Minister of Pakistan I conveyed our thanks for taking care of the New Zealand Cricket team," Ardern said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"I know how disappointing it will be for everyone that the game hasn't gone ahead, but we totally support the decision that's been made. Player safety has to be paramount."

ENGLAND CRICKET BOARD (ECB)

"We're aware of New Zealand's decision to pull out of the Pakistan tour due to a security alert," an ECB spokesperson said.

"We are liaising with our security team who are on the ground in Pakistan to fully understand the situation. The ECB Board will then decide in the next 24-48 hours whether our planned tour (next month) should proceed."

FORMER ENGLAND CAPTAIN MICHAEL VAUGHAN

"Such a shame for Pakistan cricket. These late call offs will damage the game hugely financially. Hopefully security issues can be resolved to allow cricket to be played again in Pakistan," Vaughan wrote on Twitter.

FORMER AUSTRALIAN FAST BOWLER JASON GILLESPIE

"New Zealand Cricket would not have made the decision to end their tour of Pakistan lightly - they have shown time and again that they are willing to do their part to promote and play our great game so I don't think it's right to be critical of them," Gillespie wrote on Twitter.

"We are all however disappointed for Pakistan cricket, its players and supporters. A wonderful cricketing country that has, for a long time, been denied consistent top level cricket. Hopefully the situation in the country improves quickly!"

PAKISTAN CAPTAIN BABAR AZAM

"Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan cricket fans," Azam wrote on Twitter.

"I've full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be!"

PAKISTAN ALL-ROUNDER SHADAB KHAN

"This is heartbreaking. Pakistanis love cricket so much, we have worked really hard to bring cricket back here," he wrote on Twitter.

"PSL (Pakistan Super League) and other teams visiting Pakistan is evidence of our hospitality and security arrangements. We will continue our efforts."

PAKISTAN BATSMAN FAKHAR ZAMAN

"The security situation in Pakistan is great and satisfactory. Extraordinary security has been provided to the New Zealand team," he wrote on Twitter.

"After complete assurance and satisfaction, call for this last minute withdrawal of the series by NZ is so sad."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'CSK old boys' army have fantastic shot at IPL title'
'CSK old boys' army have fantastic shot at IPL title'
'Kohli will be more determined to win T20 World Cup'
'Kohli will be more determined to win T20 World Cup'
This West Indies duo is set to rock the IPL
This West Indies duo is set to rock the IPL
14 workers injured as flyover collapses in Mumbai
14 workers injured as flyover collapses in Mumbai
PIX: How nation greeted NaMo on his 71st birthday
PIX: How nation greeted NaMo on his 71st birthday
It's love-all for Paes-Bhupathi at 'Break Point'
It's love-all for Paes-Bhupathi at 'Break Point'
SC collegium proposes Kureshi's transfer to Rajasthan
SC collegium proposes Kureshi's transfer to Rajasthan

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

N Zealand abandon Pakistan series after security alert

N Zealand abandon Pakistan series after security alert

Former players back Rohit as India's T20 captain

Former players back Rohit as India's T20 captain

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances