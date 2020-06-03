Second Pakistan cricketer succumb to coronavirus

Source:

Edited By:

June 03, 2020 09:02 IST

IMAGE: Riaz Sheikh was working as a head coach in the Moin Khan Cricket Academy post his retirement. Photograph: Rashid Latif/Twitter IMAGE: Riaz Sheikh was working as a head coach in the Moin Khan Cricket Academy post his retirement.

Riaz Sheikh has become the second Pakistan cricketer to succumb to coronavirus.

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif confirmed the news on Twitter and asked everyone to pray for Sheikh's departed soul. As per a report on CricketPakistan, it is being said that Sheikh has lost his life to coronavirus.

Sheikh had played 43 first-class and 25 List-A matches in his domestic career between 1987 and 2005. The spinner was working as a head coach in the Moin Khan Cricket Academy post his retirement.

Another Pakistan cricketer named Zafar Sarfaraz had lost his life to coronavirus in April this year.

The 50-year-old Sarfaraz had been on a ventilator in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Peshawar for the last three days, ESPNCricinfo had reported.

Sarfraz had then become the first professional cricketer to succumb to COVID-19 in Pakistan.

Last week, former Pakistan opening batsman Taufeeq Umar had also tested positive for coronavirus.