It's scary bowling to Abhishek: Pat Cummins

'I wouldn't want to bowl to him. It's scary as he plays with freedom, not only against pacers but also against spinners'

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates. Photograph: BCCI

Batting at a strike rate of 209.41 this IPL season, Abhishek Sharma on Sunday received the biggest compliment of his life when premier pacer Pat Cummins said he wouldn't like to bowl at the explosive left-hander as 'it's scary'.

In the ongoing edition of the league, Abhishek has put fear in the minds of bowlers, including Cummins, his skipper at Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He blazed away to a 28-ball 66 in SRH's four-wicket win over Punjab Kings here. The young left-hander hit six sixes and five fours as SRH shot down Punjab Kings' target of 215 with five balls to spare.

"He (Abhishek) is amazing. I wouldn't want to bowl to him. It's scary as he plays with freedom, not only against pacers but also against spinners," the Australian fast bowler said at the post-match presentation.

The 23-year-old, who represents Punjab at domestic level, has been in phenomenal form this season, aggregating 467 runs from 13 matches at a strike rate of nearly 210 while hitting 39 sixes and 35 fours.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates with Nitish Kumar Reddy. Photograph: BCCI

Cummins also hailed Nitish Reddy who made a crucial 25-ball 37 while batting at No 4.

"Nitish is a class player, matured beyond his age, seems to sum up the game really well, he is perfect for our top-order," he said.

"It has been great and amazing. I didn't know many guys coming into this season, but we have played great cricket and had some fun. Great bunch of guys," Cummins added.

The win kept SRH on course for a top-two finish that will give them an extra opportunity to make the final.

"We have won five out of seven matches here, it has been great and amazing. It's really satisfying and exciting. I haven't played in finals before, we are playing some really good cricket, excited for what's ahead," Cummins said.