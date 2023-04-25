SC notices Delhi government on wrestlers' sexual harassment plea

Sexual harassment allegations: SC issues notice to Delhi govt on plea of 7 women wrestlers

IMAGE: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat at a press conference during their protest at Jantar Mantar. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Delhi government and others on a plea by seven women wrestlers alleging non-registration of an FIR on their sexual harassment allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, saying these are “serious allegations” requiring its consideration.

The top court was initially of the view that the plea of the women wrestlers may be listed for hearing on Friday. However, after hearing some arguments from senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who mentioned the matter, it decided to take up the case straightaway.

The bench said normally, a remedy to approach police is available under Section 156 (police officers' power to investigate cognisable cases) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. "What are the charges,” the bench asked.

Sibal alleged that seven wrestlers, including a minor, have made alleged sexual harassment allegations but no FIR has been lodged so far despite the law being very clear on this aspect.

“These are women wrestlers...There are seven which include a minor. There is a committee report which has not been made public. And no FIR is registered,” he said.

Referring to judgements, the senior lawyer said even a police personnel can be prosecuted for not registering an FIR in an offence of this nature.

Taking note of the submissions, the bench said, “There are serious allegations made in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India and sexual harassment meted out to them. The matter requires consideration by this court.”

“(The plea) Taken on board. The identity of the petitioners shall be redacted. Only the redacted petition shall be made available in the public domain. Issue notice. Returnable on Friday. Liberty to serve the NCT Delhi. The complaints which form a part of an attachment in sealed cover shall again be re-sealed and shall be paced again together with the ...plea,” the bench ordered.

During the brief hearing, the bench was told that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president also happens to be BJP MP.

The plea alleged there was an inordinate delay in registering the FIR and moreover one of the complainants is a minor also.

Several national award winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar here demanding the government make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

The protesting wrestlers on Monday threatened to approach the top court if an FIR is not lodged against the WFI president.

The top wrestlers, who have won medals for the nation in various international events, had said they have nothing to do with the WFI polls and would continue to press for a proper investigation into their allegations that Singh sexually harassed women athletes.