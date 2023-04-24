Wrestlers spend night on footpath; seek national backing

Wrestlers threaten to approach Supreme Court, seek support from all quarters

IMAGE: Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik address a news conference as they take part in a sit-in protest demanding arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, who they accuse of sexually harassing female players, in New Delh. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The protesting wrestlers on Monday threatened to approach the top court of the country if an FIR is not lodged against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and also sought to mobilise nationwide support by appealing to 'khaps', 'panchayats' and several other organisations to back their cause.

On a day when the sports ministry stalled the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election on May 7 and asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to run day-to-day affairs of the federation, the protesting wrestlers said they have nothing to do with the polls and would continue to press for a proper investigation into the allegations that Singh sexually harassed women athletes.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Vinesh Phogat

Admitting that they made a mistake by ending their protest three months back, the wrestlers, led by Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, said they were "manipulated" by certain people.

"We are not going to listen to anyone now. We will be the face of the protest but we will now be guided by our 'gurujans' (elderly) and 'coach-khalifas' (mentors). It was a mistake to end the protest the last time around. We will not accept any mediator now, we won't let anyone deceive us," said Vinesh.

"All we want is that the police files an FIR and investigates the matter. We are citizens of independent India and there are numerous channels to get justice. Won't we get it (justice) from anywhere?," she questioned.

The wrestlers have claimed that they went to Connaught Place Police Station to lodge an FIR against the WFI president but the cops refused to entertain their plea.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Vinesh Phogat

While Sakshi said they were manipulated, Bajrang also said that they want 'khaps' and other organisations to support their stir."

"We wanted to keep it (protest) apolitical the last time around but now, we want the farmers' organisations, the women's organisation, the 'khaps' to support us."

When wrestlers had began their protest in January, former wrestler and now BJP affiliate Babita Phogat had mediated between the aggrieved wresters and the government.

However it seems that wrestlers are not happy with the way Babita, who was part of the government's oversight panel, conducted herself.

"Maybe she loves politics more than the wrestling now," Vinesh said, while taking a jibe at her cousin sister.

Sakshi said their legal team was contemplating approaching the apex court.

"We will go to the Supreme Court. If we are wrong in levelling the allegations, then a counter FIR should be filed against us," she said.

Asked if they would reveal the names of the victims, Vinesh said,"The oversight committee was always biased against us. Only the Supreme Court will get to know the identity of the victims, not Brij Bhushan."

Vinesh also said that it benefits only Brij Bhushan that he is an MP from BJP, the party that is currently running the central government.

"Definitely it helps. We don't know if the government is under pressure (from party MP)."

Bajrang added,"You should ask the government why is it quiet? When we win medals for the country, we are felicitated and now that we are on road with our demands, no one is bothered."

On being questioned whether they feel it has become a battle of two states, Haryana from where most wrestlers hail and Uttar Pradesh, the land of WFI supremo, Bajrang shot back, "When we win medals for the country, we are known as Indian sportspersons. And now when we are fighting for justice, people label it as UP vs Haryana. They (Brij Bhushan) have money and muscle power but we have truth on our side."

Asked if they presented solid evidence before the probe panel, Vinesh said, they told the panel that Brij Bhushan called a woman wrestler in his room and tried to impose himself on her."

The government had formed a six-member panel on January 23 to investigate into the sexual harassment and intimidation allegations against WFI the chief.

The panel submitted its report on April 5 but the government has not made pubic its findings, saying it is still under examination.

Ministry stalls May 7 WFI elections, asks IOA to form ad-hoc panel to conduct polls

The Sports Ministry on Monday stalled the scheduled May 7 elections of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an ad-hoc committee to conduct the polls within 45 days of its formation and also manage the sports body.

The ministry's decision came after the country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, resumed their sit-in protest here on Sunday and demanded the public disclosure of the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"... it is understood that the election to the EC (of WFI) has been scheduled on 07th May 2023. In this regard, considering the current situation, it is expedient that the said election process should be treated as null and void, and fresh elections to the EC should be conducted under a neutral body/Returning Officer," a ministry letter to IOA president PT Usha said.

"... a transitory committee or Ad-Hoc Commitee may be constituted by the IOA to conduct the election of the Executive Council of WFI within 45 days of its formation and to manage the affairs of WFI, including selection of athletes and making of entries for the participation of sportspersons in international events for the interim period till the next EC takes charge," the letter added.

Following allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation against Brij Bhushan by the top wrestlers, the ministry had formed a six-member oversight committee headed by Olympic medallist boxer MC Mary Kom to run the affairs of WFI and probe into the matter.

The oversight committee "has ceased to exist" after it submitted its report to the government, thereby resulting to an administrative void. The ministry has, therefore, asked the IOA to also make "suitable interim arrangements" for managing the affairs of the WFI.

"Since wrestling is an Olympic sport and WFI is an affiliate of IOA and taking note of the current situation of administrative void in WFI, it becomes incumbent on the part of IOA to make suitable interim arrangements for managing WFI so that sportspersons of wrestling discipline doesn't suffer in any manner," the ministry letter said.

The ministry also disclosed that Oversight Committee formed on January 23 by the government to inquire into the allegations has submitted its report.

"The OC has submitted its report to the Ministry and is currently under examination. Some major findings include absence of a duly constituted Internal Complaints Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act, 2013 and lack of adequate mechanism for awareness building among sportspersons for grievance redressal," the ministry said.

"...need for more transparency and consultation between the Federation and stakeholders, including sportspersons. (And) need for effective communication between the Federation and the sportspersons."

The six-member Oversight Committee has wrestlers Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player Trupti Murgunde, ex-SAI official Radhica Sreeman and former TOPS CEO Rajesh Rajagopalan as other members.

During WFI's Emergency General Council and Executive Committee meeting at Gonda on April 16, Brij Bhushan had confirmed that he will not contest for the president's post but hinted that he might look for a new role within the federation.

Brij Bhushan has already served as WFI president for 12 years, with three terms of four years. He is ineligible to apply for the post again under the Sports Code.