Save the Test match: Pathan urges fans to stay home

April 14, 2020 20:36 IST

IMAGE: Irfan Pathan with his son Imran. Photograph: Irfan Pathan/Instagram

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan on Tuesday used a cricket analogy to urge all Indians to stay inside their homes and stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pathan said that the coronavirus is like a bowling machine that has been controlled to bowl outside the off-stump and it is important not to play at it to save our wickets and similarly he wants his fellow-countrymen not to venture out unnecessarily and avoid getting infected.



"The #coronavirus is like a bowling machine. It is controlled and bowling outside the off stump. As long as we aren't touching the away going deliveries we will be fine n eventually we will save our wicket and save the test match for our country... #stayhome #lockdown," Pathan tweeted.



Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will remain under lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus.



With the sharpest ever increase of 1,463 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 29 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday climbed to 10,815.