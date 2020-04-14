News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Save the Test match: Pathan urges fans to stay home

Save the Test match: Pathan urges fans to stay home

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 14, 2020 20:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Irfan Pathan with his son Imran. Photograph: Irfan Pathan/Instagram

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan on Tuesday used a cricket analogy to urge all Indians to stay inside their homes and stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Pathan said that the coronavirus is like a bowling machine that has been controlled to bowl outside the off-stump and it is important not to play at it to save our wickets and similarly he wants his fellow-countrymen not to venture out unnecessarily and avoid getting infected.

"The #coronavirus is like a bowling machine. It is controlled and bowling outside the off stump. As long as we aren't touching the away going deliveries we will be fine n eventually we will save our wicket and save the test match for our country... #stayhome #lockdown," Pathan tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will remain under lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

With the sharpest ever increase of 1,463 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 29 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday climbed to 10,815.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Raina on how Dhoni transformed CSK into champions

Raina on how Dhoni transformed CSK into champions

Can Kohli bring same passion sans crowds in stadium?

Can Kohli bring same passion sans crowds in stadium?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use