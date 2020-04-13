Heartmelt: Kohli can't keep his eyes off of Anushka!

April 13, 2020 16:23 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli shares an intimate moment with wife Anushka Sharma in his picture he put out on social media. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Virat Kohli/Twitter

The country-wide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, has allowed the otherwise super busy Indian cricket captain some downtime. And by the looks of it, thanks to social media, he can't seem to be getting enough of his 'family'.

Indian cricket's first couple Kohli and his wife Anushka have put out another beautiful picture of them playing with their doggo.

"Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing," Kohli captioned the picture on his Twitter handle, his gaze lovingly placed on Anushka.

Seems like our 'woke' captain his grateful for the time away from cricket.