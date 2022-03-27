News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Saudi GP: Schumacher suffers major crash

Saudi GP: Schumacher suffers major crash

March 27, 2022 00:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mick Schumacher

IMAGE: HAAS F1 Team's Mick Schumacher suffered a major crash during qualifying .Photograph: Kind courtesy Haas F1 Team.

Saudi Grand Prix qualifying in Jeddah was halted on Saturday after Haas driver Mick Schumacher suffered a huge crash in the second phase of the session.

 

Mick Schumacher

IMAGE: Mick Schumacher being taken away by the Medical Unit following his high speed crash during qualifying.Photograph: Mohammed / Reuters

The U.S.-owned Formula One team said they had heard that the son of Ferrari great and seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher was conscious after the crash. The German was taken by ambulance to the circuit medical centre after being extracted from the shattered car. 

 

Sky Sports television estimated the car was travelling at 170mph (274kph) at the time of impact into the concrete barriers at the exit to turn 10.

Debris was scattered across the track.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Legends' catch up at practice
'Legends' catch up at practice
Sindhu, Prannoy enter Swiss Open final
Sindhu, Prannoy enter Swiss Open final
Barca President delighted with Coach Xavi's progress
Barca President delighted with Coach Xavi's progress
Dhoni innings in vain as CSK lose IPL opener
Dhoni innings in vain as CSK lose IPL opener
IPL: Rahane, Umesh shine as KKR outclass CSK in opener
IPL: Rahane, Umesh shine as KKR outclass CSK in opener
Sindhu, Prannoy enter Swiss Open final
Sindhu, Prannoy enter Swiss Open final
PICS: Big names spotted at IPL Opener
PICS: Big names spotted at IPL Opener

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL: Rahane, Umesh shine as KKR outclass CSK in opener

IPL: Rahane, Umesh shine as KKR outclass CSK in opener

PICS: Big names spotted at IPL Opener

PICS: Big names spotted at IPL Opener

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances