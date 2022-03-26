PHOTOS: IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits a six. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

A clinical bowling display helped Kolkata Knight Riders restrict Chennai Super Kings to a modest 131 for 5 in the IPL opener, in MUmbai, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja rescued CSK with their unbeaten 70-run stand for the sixth wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

KKR's decision to bowl first turned out to be the right one after Umesh Yadav snapped two wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy (1/23) and Andre Russell (1/38) kept things in check and CSK struggled through their innings at the Wankhede stadium.

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav of the Kolkata Knight Riders celebrating the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Following his recent decision to step down from the team captaincy after twelve eventful seasons, Mahendra Singh Dhoni still showed his leadership qualities, finishing as the top scorer for CSK with an unbeaten 50 off 38 balls, while skipper Ravindra Jadeja (26 not out) and Robin Uthappa (28) also chipped in with useful contributions.



