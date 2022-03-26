News
PICS: Big names spotted at IPL Opener

By Rediff Cricket
March 26, 2022 23:16 IST
Neeraj ChopraThe fifteenth edition of the Indian Super League got underway on Saturday at the iconic Wakhede Stadium in Mumbai and despite the overall attendance for the match being reduced to 25% of the stadium capacity, some of the biggest names in the Indian sporting and cultural arena were spotted in the crowd.

Earlier in the day, the BCCI facilitated medal winners from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games namely Neeraj Chopra, Manpreet Singh and Lovlina Borgohain

 

Former India Captain Mohammed Azharuddin was also spotted at the venue, watching the action from the VIP Box

 

BCCI President Ganguly 

 

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is flanked by BCCI Honorary General Secretary Jay Shah

Ganguly

 

 

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Owner Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan

 

Title Sponsor TATA Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran was also at Wankhede with his family and senior TATA Management staff

Tata Chairman

 

