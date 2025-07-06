HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SA's Mulder Shatters 56-YO Record With Double Ton!

SA's Mulder Shatters 56-YO Record With Double Ton!

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 06, 2025 23:37 IST

x

South Africa's newly appointed skipper Wiaan Mulder made 264 not out against Zimbabwe, the highest score by a player in his first Test innings as captain, eclipsing Graham Dowling’s 239 for New Zealand against India 56 years ago.

Mulder

IMAGE: Wiaan Mulder scored his double ton off 214 balls, the second fastest by a South African in Test cricket. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

South Africa’s stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder scored an unbeaten double century to set a record for a new Test skipper and help his side to a formidable 465 for four wickets on the first day of the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Mulder made 264 not out, the highest score by a player in his first Test innings as captain, eclipsing Graham Dowling’s 239 for New Zealand against India 56 years ago.

The 27-year-old all-rounder took over as skipper from the injured Keshav Maharaj and led from the front as the touring side thrashed the ball to all corners of the Queens Sports Club.

It was a second successive century for Mulder, who hit 147 in the second innings of South Africa’s 328-run win in the first Test.

His century came up in 118 balls and his double ton in 214, the second fastest by a South African in Test cricket, and as the run rate increased he got to 250 off 243 balls including 35 boundaries.

South Africa, playing without many of the key players who helped them to win the World Test Championship final against Australia last month, were put into bat by Zimbabwe, who removed openers Tony de Zorzi (10) and debutant Lesogo Senokwane (3) cheaply in a positive start.

But Mulder, promoted up the order to number three since the Lord’s final, and David Bedingham put on 184 runs for the third wicket before the latter was trapped lbw by Tanaka Chivanga for 82.

 

Teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius was aggressive from the outset and scored 78 off 87 balls before top edging and being caught to end a 217-run partnership with Mulder.

After Pretorius was dismissed, Zimbabwe took the new ball and Mulder was bowled when on 247, only for a no ball to be called as Chivanga had overstepped.

Mulder will resume on Monday with Dewald Brevis, who is 15 not out, with Sunday's play halted by bad light just before the close.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Akash Deep's 10 wickets for cancer-battling sister
Akash Deep's 10 wickets for cancer-battling sister
PIX: Akash Wrecks England As India Level Series
PIX: Akash Wrecks England As India Level Series
'Gill, Gill, Gill': Kohli, Viru hail India's new Test skip
'Gill, Gill, Gill': Kohli, Viru hail India's new Test skip
How India Breached the Edgbaston Fortress
How India Breached the Edgbaston Fortress
10 Wickets. One Stage. Akash Deep Has Truly Arrived
10 Wickets. One Stage. Akash Deep Has Truly Arrived

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dalai Lama: How To Lead A Better Life

webstory image 2

Pineapple Paradise: 8 Wonderful Recipes

webstory image 3

Say Hello To Oppo Reno 14 Pro

VIDEOS

PM Modi poses for family photo with world leaders at BRICS Summit2:02

PM Modi poses for family photo with world leaders at...

PM Modi's adorable moment with kids in Brazil goes viral2:19

PM Modi's adorable moment with kids in Brazil goes viral

BJP leader compares MNS assault over language with Pahalgam terror attack1:06

BJP leader compares MNS assault over language with...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD