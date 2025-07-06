Akash Deep's 10 wickets for cancer-battling sister

My sister is suffering from cancer, this performance is dedicated to her: Akash Deep

IMAGE: Akash Deep celebrates winning the match with a ball and stump after taking 10 in second Test. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

“Every time I had the ball in my hand, her thoughts would cross my mind,” said an emotional Akash Deep, dedicating his stellar performance in the second Test to his sister, who has been battling cancer for the past two months.

Having taken 10 wickets in India's series-levelling 336-run victory at Edgbaston, the 28-year-old Bengal speedster has well and truly arrived on the big stage with a performance of a lifetime — on a track that has traditionally been a bowler's graveyard.

"I have not spoken about this with anyone, but two months back, my sister was diagnosed with cancer. She will be very happy with my performance, and I hope this brings some smiles back."

"Every time I picked up the ball, her thoughts and picture crossed my mind. This performance is dedicated to her. I want to tell her, 'Sis, we are all with you,’” Akash said, controlling his emotions while speaking to Cheteshwar Pujara on JioCinema.

On the match itself, he was satisfied that the plans and processes he had put in place worked out wonderfully.

"My main aim was to hit the seam on hard lengths and let the ball move in. In the case of Joe Root, my plan was to bowl from wide of the crease and get it to shape away. Against Harry Brook, I knew he commits on the back foot, so I wanted to hit the seam hard on a fuller length to get it to move in," he explained.

For now, he wants to savour his match-winning performance and isn’t thinking too far ahead — including playing at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, where the next Test will be held from July 10-14.

"I haven't thought about my game plan for Lord's. But it won't be very different from what it has been here. There will be days when it works and days when it doesn't. Our job is to stick to our strengths and believe in our processes," he said.