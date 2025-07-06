HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Akash Deep's 10 wickets for cancer-battling sister

Akash Deep's 10 wickets for cancer-battling sister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 06, 2025 23:31 IST

x

My sister is suffering from cancer, this performance is dedicated to her: Akash Deep

Akash Deep

IMAGE: Akash Deep celebrates winning the match with a ball and stump after taking 10 in second Test. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

“Every time I had the ball in my hand, her thoughts would cross my mind,” said an emotional Akash Deep, dedicating his stellar performance in the second Test to his sister, who has been battling cancer for the past two months.

● SCORECARD

Having taken 10 wickets in India's series-levelling 336-run victory at Edgbaston, the 28-year-old Bengal speedster has well and truly arrived on the big stage with a performance of a lifetime — on a track that has traditionally been a bowler's graveyard.

"I have not spoken about this with anyone, but two months back, my sister was diagnosed with cancer. She will be very happy with my performance, and I hope this brings some smiles back."

 

"Every time I picked up the ball, her thoughts and picture crossed my mind. This performance is dedicated to her. I want to tell her, 'Sis, we are all with you,’” Akash said, controlling his emotions while speaking to Cheteshwar Pujara on JioCinema.

On the match itself, he was satisfied that the plans and processes he had put in place worked out wonderfully.

"My main aim was to hit the seam on hard lengths and let the ball move in. In the case of Joe Root, my plan was to bowl from wide of the crease and get it to shape away. Against Harry Brook, I knew he commits on the back foot, so I wanted to hit the seam hard on a fuller length to get it to move in," he explained.

For now, he wants to savour his match-winning performance and isn’t thinking too far ahead — including playing at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, where the next Test will be held from July 10-14.

"I haven't thought about my game plan for Lord's. But it won't be very different from what it has been here. There will be days when it works and days when it doesn't. Our job is to stick to our strengths and believe in our processes," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Akash Wrecks England As India Level Series
PIX: Akash Wrecks England As India Level Series
'Gill, Gill, Gill': Kohli, Viru hail India's new Test skip
'Gill, Gill, Gill': Kohli, Viru hail India's new Test skip
How India Breached the Edgbaston Fortress
How India Breached the Edgbaston Fortress
10 Wickets. One Stage. Akash Deep Has Truly Arrived
10 Wickets. One Stage. Akash Deep Has Truly Arrived
'Gill, a carbon copy of Kohli'
'Gill, a carbon copy of Kohli'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dalai Lama: How To Lead A Better Life

webstory image 2

Pineapple Paradise: 8 Wonderful Recipes

webstory image 3

Say Hello To Oppo Reno 14 Pro

VIDEOS

PM Modi's adorable moment with kids in Brazil goes viral2:19

PM Modi's adorable moment with kids in Brazil goes viral

Shocking scenes emerge from Mandi showing the aftermath of flash floods and cloudburst2:44

Shocking scenes emerge from Mandi showing the aftermath...

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami conducts aerial survey, inspects damages in cloudburst-hit areas0:56

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami conducts aerial survey, inspects...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD