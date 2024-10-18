News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Could Kohli's wicket be turning point in Bengaluru?

Could Kohli's wicket be turning point in Bengaluru?

Source: PTI
October 18, 2024 20:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Obviously, he's a guy who has scored 9,000-plus Test runs, which is pretty mind-blowing, but for us it was a huge wicket.'

Glenn Phillips celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli.

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Top-order batter Rachin Ravindra was relieved after New Zealand managed to bag the big wicket of Virat Kohli off the final ball of the third day, and hoped the bowlers will keep piling pressure on India on Saturday.

Kohli (70) and Sarfaraz Khan (70 not out) added 136 runs for the third wicket to take India to 231 for three at stumps in the opening Test.

But the former Indian skipper fell to Glenn Phillips, edging him to stumper Tom Blundell to bring some respite to the visitors.

 

"It's pretty hard to crystal-ball gaze into the future. It's a quality batting line-up on a wicket that's not doing too much, so it's important for us to hold our lines and lengths and do that for long periods. But I think Kohli's wicket at the end was very important," Ravindra told reporters during the post-day press meet.

"Obviously, he's a guy who has scored 9,000-plus Test runs, which is pretty mind-blowing, but for us it was a huge wicket. We know things happen quickly in this part of the world, so, hopefully, we can stick at it and get a few wickets in the morning," he added.

New Zealand are still ahead by 125 runs, and Ravindra played his own part in that by cracking his second Test hundred, a classy 134.

Rachin Ravindra

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra was also pleased with his fine effort against dreaded India spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja along with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

The 24-year-old was understandably elated, and said the pre-tour training stint he had at the Chennai Super Kings Academy vastly benefitted him.

"It was an extremely invaluable experience. Before the six Tests in subcontinent, I thought maybe it would be the best thing for me to go and have a few days training there. A bit more realistic conditions than what we'd -- doctored, used wickets -- in New Zealand, which, you know, wouldn't serve the same purpose.

"The CSK guys really sorted me out and I was able to have four or five days really good training on red soil and black soil wickets. So, that helped me shore up game plans and work on a few positions that I wanted to," he detailed.

Ravindra was also pleased with his fine effort against dreaded India spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja along with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

"Kuldeep, Ashwin, Jadeja, obviously three guys have taken a lot of Test wickets between them. I think it's a balance of attack and defence, but I think mainly if you can trust your defence, you can do that for a long period of time.

"Having Timmy (Southee) out there was great too. We were able to build a nice little partnership and frustrate them a little bit. But yeah, I guess it was just having that positive mindset.

"I don't know how many balls, maybe 50, 60, 70 balls were sort of ticking along. And then once we decided, all right, let's show some intent here, I was able to open up the ground a little bit more.

"And obviously it's a ground where you can score quite quickly, right? Shortish boundaries, fast outfield, pretty good wicket to bat on," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India Eye History After Fightback!
India Eye History After Fightback!
Who will captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2025?
Who will captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2025?
Norris-Verstappen battle heats up as Texas beckons
Norris-Verstappen battle heats up as Texas beckons
'100% Kiwi' Rachin relishes special ton in 'hometown'
'100% Kiwi' Rachin relishes special ton in 'hometown'
Nijjar foreign terrorist: Canadian Oppn leader
Nijjar foreign terrorist: Canadian Oppn leader
Sindhu's ouster draws curtains on India's campaign
Sindhu's ouster draws curtains on India's campaign
Ranji Trophy: Sudarshan hits double ton
Ranji Trophy: Sudarshan hits double ton

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

India batters take sheen off Rachin's ton in Bengaluru

India batters take sheen off Rachin's ton in Bengaluru

'100% Kiwi' Rachin relishes special ton in 'hometown'

'100% Kiwi' Rachin relishes special ton in 'hometown'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances