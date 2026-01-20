HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Santner backs Mitchell to dominate India in T20Is

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 20, 2026 15:35 IST

Daryl Mitchell

IMAGE: Darly Mitchell was in imperious form during the recent ODIs against India. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said he expects Daryl Mitchell to carry his dominant ODI form into the shortest format when the Black Caps take on reigning world champions India in a five-match T20I series starting in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Mitchell was in imperious form during the recent ODIs against India, logging scores of 84, 131 not out and 137 to be a key factor in New Zealand's unprecedented 2-1 series triumph.

"Daryl struggled against spin initially. But he worked incredibly hard and you can see the fruits of labour," Santner said on the eve of the T20 sereis, putting his senior batter in focus.

 

"He's playing spin well. He can control the game in middle overs during ODIs. Hope he does something similar in T20Is," the left-arm spinner added.

Santner also underlined the importance of playing in India ahead of the T20 World Cup, calling the tour a valuable learning curve for his side. The World Cup, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starts February 7.

"We love playing here. For us, it's about facing a great team in conditions which will be familiar during T20 World Cup," he said.

Mitchell's recent ODI record against India explains Santner's optimism.

The right-hander has been New Zealand's most consistent batter against India over the last few years, producing big scores across conditions and venues.

The run includes multiple centuries and a string of fifty-plus scores, most of them coming in high-pressure situations.

Mitchell's ability to handle spin and control the tempo through the middle overs has been a recurring theme of New Zealand's success against India in the format.

With the T20 World Cup approaching, Santner is hoping for Mitchell to adapt the same clarity and composure to the T20I format, where India's spin-heavy attack and familiarity with conditions present a stern test for visiting batters.

