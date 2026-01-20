HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kohli Shocked As Fans Chant 'Hai Hai Gambhir' In Indore

Kohli Shocked As Fans Chant 'Hai Hai Gambhir' In Indore

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 20, 2026 12:10 IST

Gautam Gambhir

Photograph: Screengrab via KushalSharma_89/X

Following India's ODI series defeat against New Zealand, the irate cricket fans at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday hit back at head coach Gautam Gambhir.

New Zealand won the third and final ODI in Ranchi by 41 runs to win their first-ever ODI series in India.

In videos that have gone viral on social media, some sections of the crowd inside the stadium can be heard chanting 'Gambhir Haaye Haaye' during the presentation ceremony.

Kohli shocked

A bemused Virat Kohli seemed shocked by the chanting of the fans, even gesturing to them 'what are you doing?' as coach Gambhir was standing close by. 

His team-mates K L Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Kumar Reddy also looked quite surprised by the fans' behaviour in Indore.

Gambhir had faced similar treatment in Guwahati after he was booed by a visibly agitated section of supporters at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium following India's 408-run loss to South Africa in the second Test in November, as they suffered a 2-0 series whitewash.

Key Points:

  • Fans chant 'Gambhir Haaye Haaye' during the presentation ceremony after the third ODI in Indore.
  • Gambhir had faced similar treatment in Guwahati after India's 408-run loss to South Africa in the second Test in November.
 
REDIFF CRICKET
