WPL 2026: Hardik Pandya's Sweet Surprise For RCB's Gautami Naik

IMAGE: Gautami Naik stroked a match-winning 73 from 55 balls to power RCB to victory against Gujarat Giants on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Gautami Naik had a dream-come-true moment courtesy of a surprise call from India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya.



After stroking a match-winning 73 from 55 balls against Gujarat Giants on Monday, the 27-year-old was shocked to get a congratulatory message from her idol Pandya after the match.



In the video posted by Women's Premier League on X, Gautami revealed that she is greatly inspired by Pandya. She was bought by RCB for Rs 10 lakh at the WPL 2025 Auction.



"My idol is Hardik Pandya. I try to copy him, I want to play like him, how he plays with a cool mind in a pressure situation. That is also my nature too, and that is why I want to play like him," she says in the video.

'I want to meet Hardik Pandya once'

Moments later, she was stunned to see a personal video message from Pandya.



'Hi Gautami, I got to know that I am your cricketing idol. It feels too great to inspire a lot of young cricketers. And many congratulations on your first half-century. Enjoy the sport. I hope going forward you will do more and more for your franchise and your country. Keep loving the sport, be disciplined and enjoy,' he says in the video.



"OMG! This is a great moment," was Gautami's first reaction after watching the video.



"I am just lost for words at the moment. I want to meet him once, I like him as a person, as an athlete. I am his big fan."



