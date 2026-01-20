Pakistan rules out T20 World Cup boycott over Bangladesh

IMAGE: Pakistan are unlikely to pull out of the T20 World Cup even if Bangladesh's request to shift their matches out of India is not approved. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan won't boycott the upcoming T20 World Cup as a show of support for Bangladesh even if the International Cricket Council rejects the Bangladesh Cricket Board's request to move their matches out of India.



The Bangladesh Cricket Board had reportedly contacted the PCB seeking diplomatic help as they look to pile on pressure on the ICC to shift their T20 World Cup matches to Sri Lanka.



"The Bangladesh government contacted officials in Pakistan to seek support regarding their participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup and received a positive response," a source had told NDTV.



"Pakistan has indicated to us that they could reconsider their own participation if Bangladesh's issue is not addressed."

'People just float such things to fire up the issue'

However, a Pakistan Cricket Board source confirmed to RevSportz that Pakistan won't pull out of the T20 World Cup even if Bangladesh's request is not approved.



'Nope, this is not the PCB’s stand,' a PCB source told RevSportz.



'Pakistan don’t have any ground to do so, for the ICC would tell the PCB that they are already playing their matches in Sri Lanka. People just float such things to fire up the issue.'



Pakistan will play all their games in Sri Lanka and the semi-final and final venues will also be played in the same county if they qualify. India and Pakistan, who have not played a bilateral series since 2013, will continue to meet at neutral venues when either nation hosts an ICC event, the governing body had announced in December.



Key Points: