No photos allowed: Kohli's secret net session

IMAGE: Virat Kohli started practising in nets at Perth on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Star India batter Virat Kohli started practising in nets at Perth on Wednesday ahead of the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia, which comes at a make-or-break phase in his legendary career, according to local media reports.

Virat, a player often hyped and celebrated on Australian soil, generates headlines, catchy articles and massive viewership numbers whenever he lands Down Under.

While he has had the weight of runs to match the hype in the past, it is a make-or-break situation for the superstar this time around as he not only battles to regain form and overcome his technical abilities, but to save his spot in Test cricket as the younger stars slam down the door, awaiting their chance in playing eleven after an imminent transition from the current batch of stars to the future.

Forbes cricket journalist Tristan Lavalette took to X and wrote, "Virat Kohli has started his Test preparations. He's in the nets along with India's other senior players. Kohli is looking sharp against some short of length-quick bowling".

Code Sports journalist Daniel Cherny also informed about Kohli's net session. "Construction workers at the WACA Ground have been barred from taking photos, shooting video or even actively watching India train as the tourists prepare for next week's first Test."