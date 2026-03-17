Sanju Samson Opens Up on Royals Exit, CSK Move

Sanju Samson finally breaks his silence on leaving Rajasthan Royals as he prepares for a new chapter with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 and the chance to learn from MS Dhoni.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson played 11 seasons for Rajathan Royals before moving to CSK ahead of IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

For years, Sanju Samson was the face of the Rajasthan Royals as the calm leader, the elegant stroke-maker and the batter who carried the franchise into the IPL 2022 final.

Now, a new chapter beckons.

The T20 World Cup hero is set to turn out for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, after being traded from the Royals for ₹18 crore last year.

For months, the circumstances surrounding Samson’s departure remained a talking point. The Royals had revealed that the Kerala batter had expressed his desire to leave midway through the 2025 season, but Samson himself had remained silent.

Until now.

Speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, the 31-year-old finally opened up about the decision that ended his long association with the Jaipur-based franchise.

'This is the first time I will play against the Rajasthan Royals, but I don't let emotions rule me on the field. I left Rajasthan Royals because I felt my time in the team was over. Even if we come up against them now, I will play my best cricket,' Samson told the media.

The schedule has already lined up an intriguing twist. CSK will launch their IPL 2026 campaign against the Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on March 30, meaning Samson could face his former side in his very first outing in yellow.

Yet the Kerala batter insists sentiment will not cloud his focus.

What excites him more is the prospect of sharing a dressing room with one of cricket’s most iconic leaders.

'I am really excited to be part of CSK. I had spoken to Dhoni over the phone and had shared the dressing room with him when I was in the Indian team. I always had positive vibes after interaction with Dhoni bhai. This will be different as I will be spending close to two months with Dhoni in CSK, and I am eagerly looking forward to it. It will be a great opportunity for me to observe him from close quarters and learn from him,' he said.

Samson arrives in Chennai riding a wave of confidence.

At the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, he enjoyed the most prolific phase of his international career, hammering 321 runs and producing match-winning displays, including Player of the Match performances against the West Indies national cricket team and England national cricket team.

In his final three innings for India, Samson produced scores of 97 not out, 89 and 89, numbers that underline the form he carries into the IPL.