IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Tipped To Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ishan Kishan is reportedly the leading candidate to captain Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 if regular skipper Pat Cummins fails to recover from a lumbar stress injury.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan has hit a purple patch and was 2nd highest run-getter for India at the just-concluded T20 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Regular SRH skipper Pat Cummins has been sidelined since July 2025 with a lumbar stress injury and is awaiting full clearance from Cricket Australia.

According to reports, SRH management have discussed leadership options, with Kishan emerging as the most suitable candidate if Cummins is unavailable.

Kishan also brings considerable leadership experience, having captained India in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2016 final.

Ishan Kishan has had a splendid time in the middle since his return to the Indian squad.

His fortunes have turned and is rumoured to be a frontrunner to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

With skipper Pat Cummins' fitness status unclear, Kishan is being propped to skipper SRH this season, according to a report in Times Of India.

Cummins has been sidelined since July 2025 due to a lumbar stress issue. Although he featured briefly in the Ashes last December, he missed the T20 World Cup 2026 and is yet to receive clearance from Cricket Australia to resume full duties.

The report claimed that SRH management have held discussions and Kishan emerged as the 'most suitable candidate' to lead the side if Cummins is deemed unavailable.

Kishan had a brilliant outing in the T20 World Cup 2026, slamming a half-century in the final against New Zealand and was India's second-highest run-getter, with two 'Player of the Match' awards against Namibia and Pakistan.

Kishan formidable leadership experience will hold him in good stead if handed SRH captaincy. His T20 captaincy record stands at 29 matches with 23 wins, a win percentage of 79.31.

He captained India to the Under-19 World Cup final in 2016 and has led Jharkhand in 79 matches across formats.

He recently guided them to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title.

If confirmed, Kishan would become SRH’s 11th captain and the first Indian to lead the franchise since Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 2023.

SRH will open their campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28.