Suryakumar Yadav on T20 Captaincy Success: 'Achieving What I Couldn't in Academics'

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his remarkable 80% winning rate as T20 captain, a milestone he humorously contrasts with his academic struggles, highlighting his family's unwavering support for his cricketing dreams.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav said he never felt inclined towards academics and his family was supportive enough to back his cricketing ambitions. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav boasts an 80% winning rate as T20 captain, surpassing his academic achievements.

Yadav jokes about finally achieving the high percentage he couldn't reach in school or college.

Despite his father's background in engineering, Yadav's family supported his passion for cricket.

Yadav acknowledges his family's early recognition of his disinterest in studies and their subsequent support for his sporting career.

It eluded him in academics but on the cricket field, Suryakumar Yadav has finally got his 80 per cent score.

Basking in the glory of leading India to a historic defence of the T20 World Cup title just a few days ago, Suryakumar has an 80 per cent winning rate as national captain in the format. The Mumbaikar was expectedly chuffed about the numbers that he he just could not manage academically.

"I feel that the percentage I tried to achieve in school and college by studying, I'm getting that today in cricket here," he quipped when asked to reflect on the success rate since taking over as T20 captain in 2024.

Out of 52 games played in that period, the two-time T20 world champions have won 42 matches.

"There (in school or college), I could never cross (50-60 per cent). But definitely, it feels good to hear this (80 per cent winning rate) here. Although, I don't pay much attention to stats. But nobody likes to lose in any game. I also love winning all the games," he said.

Family Support for Cricket Dreams

Suryakumar's father Ashok Kumar Yadav was an Electrical Engineer at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

But Suryakumar never felt inclined towards academics and his family was supportive enough to back his cricketing ambitions.

"...my family tried a lot to educate me first....(but) in a short time they got the idea that this boy is not interested in studies. Ye ladka haath mein nahi aayega (this boy can't be controlled)," he remembered.

"But their support was always there in sports because they could see that I was enjoying it, I liked playing. So they said, 'Okay, go play. If nothing happens later, then we are here to take care of it'," he said.

But the ever-smiling big-hitter from Chembur made sure that he never had to fall back on that 'Plan B'.