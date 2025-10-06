HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pak batter slams bat in frustration, gets penalised!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
October 06, 2025 17:02 IST

Sidra Amin

IMAGE: Sidra Amin scored a 106-ball 81, the highest-ever score by a Pakistani batter against India in women's ODIs. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sidra Amin/X

Pakistan batter Sidra Amin was on Monday reprimanded and handed one demerit point by the ICC for breaching its Level 1 of Code of Conduct during the Women's World Cup match against India, in Colombo, on Sunday.

Amin waged a lone battle for Pakistan in a one-sided contest with a knock of 81 before her team was bowled out for 159 in reply to India's 247 at the R Premadasa Stadium. Pakistan lost the match by 88 runs.

"Sidra was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match'," the ICC said in a media release.

The incident occurred in the 40th over of Pakistan's chase when she "forcefully hit her bat onto the pitch" after being dismissed by Sneh Rana.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to her disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," the ICC said.

"Sidra admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandré Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing," it added.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and NimaliPerera along with third umpire KerrinKlaaste and fourth umpire Kim Cotton.

 

"Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points," the ICC said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
