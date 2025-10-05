HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Adipoli duo': Samson, Owen delight fans in Mumbai

'Adipoli duo': Samson, Owen delight fans in Mumbai

October 05, 2025 14:39 IST

'As Indian cricketers, we are used to playing football just before the start of the game. Another reason is that I come from Kerala, where both cricket and football are very popular'

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson bonds with Michael Owen over Liverpool. Photograph: Premier League India/Instagram

Football met cricket in Mumbai as Sanju Samson shared his love for Liverpool while rubbing shoulders with Michael Owen at the Premier League fan event in Mumbai on Saturday.

For the Rajasthan Royals captain, cricket may be his profession, but football has always been his first sporting love. Growing up in Kerala, where football is more than just a game, Samson developed a deep connection with the sport long before he became one of India’s leading wicketkeeper-batters.

 

Samson revealed that football runs in his family — his father was a footballer — and that the game remains a big part of his pre-match routine even today.

“I think, as Indian cricketers, we are used to playing football just before the start of the game. Another reason is that I come from Kerala, where both cricket and football are very popular. My father is a footballer, so I naturally connected with the sport from a young age,” Samson said.

Sanju Samson

When asked about his favourite football club, the Kerala-born cricketer said, “My favourite team is Liverpool. I think I love the way they play. I love the way they carry themselves on and off the field. So I really connect with them,” he added.

The Premier League’s official account later shared a photo of Owen and Samson together, captioning it aptly — 'Adipoli duo' — a Malayalam phrase meaning fantastic pair.

