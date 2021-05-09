News
Sachin, Sehwag lead wishes on Mother's Day

By Rediff Cricket
May 09, 2021 13:52 IST
Sachin Tendulkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

The legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and swashbuckling Virender Sehwag were among India’s cricket stars who took to social media to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Tendulkar thanked his mother for always loving the former Indian cricketer while Sehwag penned an emotional poem for his mom in Hindi.

 

'Mothers are the ones who pray for you no matter how old you get. For them, you are always their child. Blessed to have two mothers in my life who have nurtured and loved me always. Wishing Aai and Kaku a very Happy #MothersDay, sharing some photos from the past,' Tendulkar tweeted.

Virender Sehwag

Chennai Super Kings’s Suresh Raina termed his mother as the ‘biggest inspiration’ and thanked her for showing the southpaw the right path.

'Thank you mom for always being my pillar of strength & showing me the right guidance. You will remain my biggest inspiration! Wishing a very Happy #MothersDay to all the strong moms #LoveYouMa,' Raina tweeted.

Indian and Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan also wished the 'greatest teacher' (mother) a happy Mother's Day.

'My greatest teacher and my best friend- happy Mother's Day Ma,' Dhawan captioned the post on Instagram.

On Saturday, athletes from the Indian hockey contingent thanked their mothers for their unconditional and endless love, prayer, and support that has helped them achieve success in the sport. 

Rediff Cricket
'Kaushik dedicated his entire life to hockey'
Will Arzan Nagwaswalla make cricket history?
Rishabh Pant keen to help in COVID crisis
Covid: Centre, states equally to blame
COVID-19 second wave: Delays in RT-PCR tests
ATKMB players test COVID positive; BFC match in doubt
All Punjab Kings players return safely
Indian Premier League - 2021

