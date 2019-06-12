News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sania slams 'cringeworthy' TV ads on India-Pak WC match

Sania slams 'cringeworthy' TV ads on India-Pak WC match

June 12, 2019 17:39 IST

Sania Mirza

IMAGE: ‘It's only cricket for God sake, and if you think it's anymore than that then get a grip or get a life !!,’ wrote Sania Mirza on her Twitter handle. Photograph: BCCI

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Wednesday slammed the "cringeworthy" television advertisements hyping the much-awaited World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

 

The advertisement war in the run-up to the Sunday's clash between the arch-rivals has heated up, with TV channels in both the countries putting out despicable ads.

Pakistan's Jazz TV has produced an ad, which features a character mimicking Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by the Pakistani military a day after the Balakot airstrike.

The 33 seconds’ advertisement shows a model in a blue India jersey sporting Varthaman's trademark mustache. He is seen repeating Abhinandan's viral remarks, "I'm sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this" to questions asked on India's strategy for the match.

India's Star TV, on the other hand, has been running an advertisment where an Indian supporter describes himself as Pakistan's "abbu" (father), referring to India's domination over their rivals in the World Cup.

"Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border, seriously guys, you don't need to 'hype up' or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! it has ENOUGH attention already! It's only cricket for God sake, and if you think it's anymore than that then get a grip or get a life !!," Sania wrote on her Twitter handle.

Tension escalated between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed on February 14

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

Key players to watch out for in India vs NZ WC clash

Key players to watch out for in India vs NZ WC clash

Pant flies to England as standby for injured Dhawan

Pant flies to England as standby for injured Dhawan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          