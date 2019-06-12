Freeze Frame: Why this picture is 'special' to Kohli

June 12, 2019 10:23 IST

Virat Kohli could not hide his delight after getting a chance to interact with two of the greatest batsmen in Indian cricket.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

After catching up with the legendary duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag during the ongoing World Cup, here's what India’s captain posted Twitter: "Some pictures indeed are special. @sachin_rt @virendersehwag," stating how happy he was to be in the same frame with the two former India cricketers.

Sehwag and Tendulkar are part of Star Sports' commentary team at the World Cup.



Kohli led India to easy wins over South Africa and Australia in the first two games, underlining their credentials as one of the big favourites for the title.



India's next match is against New Zealand at Nottingham, on Thursday.