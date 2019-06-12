Key players to watch out for in India vs NZ WC clash

June 12, 2019 16:07 IST

India and New Zealand will aim to build on their good start at the 2019 World Cup when the two teams clash against each other, in Nottinghamm on Thursday.



Two-time champions India are considered as one of the favourites for the World Cup. They opened their campaign with an easy-six wicket win against South Africa, before outclassing defending champions Australia by 36 runs.



New Zealand, one of the dark horses of the tournament, sit at the top of the standings with three wins in as many games following their wins against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.



A look at the key players to watch out for in Thursday's match:



Jasprit Bumrah





The 25-year-old speed prodigy is considered to be a key player for India.

Bumrah's unconventional high-arm action and ability to bowl with variations make him a rare bowler among the cricketing fraternity. Ranked No 1 in ODIs, the India pacer returned with figures of 2-35 and 3-61 against South Africa and Australia, respectively, in its first two World Cup matches. Apart from his wicket-taking skills, he is very economical in the death overs.



Rohit Sharma





Rohit Sharma has started the World Cup in right earnest -- hitting a century and a fifty against South Africa and Australia respectively in the first two games.

Rohit has been willing to adjust his game to the conditions, play with patience and make sure that one of the top batsmen stayed on till the end.

With his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan out with injury, the onus will be on Rohit to continue his good run with the bat and also guide the young KL Rahul, who is expected to open the innings.



Ross Taylor





Taylor is the seventh Kiwi cricketer to play in his fourth World Cup. New Zealand depend mostly on Taylor if their top-order fails to carry the team forward in the middle overs.

The 35-year-old hit 54, 90 and 137 in the ODIs against Sri Lanka earluer this year. During India's tour of New Zealand in January, Taylor smashed 93 in the third match and had also hit 71 against the Kohli-led team in the warm-up match ahead of the World Cup.

Yuzvendra Chahal

World Cup debutant Yuzvendra Chahal has been in great form. He bowled a superb spell against South Africa, picking up four wickets to lay the foundation for India's win and then picked up the key wickets of David Warner (56) and Glenn Maxwell (28) in the second match against Australia.

With Kuldeep Yadav not in good form, Chahal has taken on the responsibility upon himself to make the difference with the ball in the middle overs.



Trent Boult





Left-arm pacer Trent Boult had finished the 2015 World Cup as the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker along with Australia's Mitchell Starc.

He has been among the wickets this year, picking up a lot of wickets against India in their series earlier this year.

Boult picked up four wickets each against both India and West Indies in the first and second World Cup warm-up matches.

Boult returned with two wickets in a World Cup match against Bangladesh.

Photographs: Getty Images