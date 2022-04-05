News
Rediff.com  » News » Sri Lanka's finance minister quits a day after being appointed

Sri Lanka's finance minister quits a day after being appointed

Source: PTI
April 05, 2022 14:29 IST
Sri Lanka's new Finance Minister Ali Sabry on Tuesday resigned, a day after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed him after sacking his brother Basil Rajapaksa amidst the island nation's worst economic crisis.

IMAGE: People shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand that Rajapaksa family politicians step down, during a protest amid the country's economic crisis, on a main road in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 4, 2022. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters.

In a letter to the president, Sabri said that he took up the job as part of a temporary measure.

 

”However, after much reflection and deliberation and taking into consideration the current situation, I am now of the view for Your Excellency to make suitable interim arrangement to navigate the unprecedented crisis fresh and proactive, and unconventional steps needs to be taken including the appointment of a new finance minister,” Sabry said in the letter.

He was among the four new ministers appointed by President Rajapaksa on Monday.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts, the public has been suffering for months.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Sri Lanka's cabinet resigns en masse as crisis deepens
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after unrest
Why Are Sri Lankans Protesting?
Keeping my options open: Ahmed Patel's son
Fuel pricing mechanism is opaque; removed from reality
Models Go Bold In Black
Now, Tara visits the Maldives!
The War Against Coronavirus

