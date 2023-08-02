IMAGE: Sanju Samson's knock of 51 runs off 41 balls was characterised by aggressive stroke-play. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Sanju Samson strengthened his case for a spot in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup and 2023 World Cup with an impressive display in the third ODI against the West Indies on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Batting at No 4, he played a crucial role in guiding India's innings after the early loss of Ruturaj Gaikwad and ensured the team maintained momentum following the end of a 143-run opening partnership.

Samson's 51 off 41 balls was characterised by aggressive stroke-play, taking on the West Indies spinners and hitting four sixes during his innings.

The wicketkeeper-batter has been a topic of discussion in Indian cricketing circles, and with players like Suryakumar Yadav struggling to find form in the ODI format, and Shreyas Iyer and K L Rahul dealing with injuries, the clamour for Samson's consistent inclusion has grown louder.

Having played domestic cricket for several years and sporadically for the Indian team, Samson felt confident in handling the challenges of various roles.

'Being an Indian cricketer is challenging. I have played domestic cricket for the last 8-9 years and for India, here and there, so it gives you a bit of understanding of playing in different positions," Samson told the host broadcasters after the Indian innings.

'It is the number of overs you get and it is not about batting position so you have to prepare accordingly,' the Rajasthan Royals captain added.

'It feels really great to spend some time in the middle, score some runs and contribute for your country. I had different plans for different players, I wanted to use my feet and dominate the lengths of the bowlers.'

Reflecting on the conditions in Trinidad, Samson noted that the pitch was better compared to the previous matches in Barbados, where the ball was holding up due to dampness.