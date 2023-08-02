News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup: India vs Pakistan shifted to October 14

World Cup: India vs Pakistan shifted to October 14

Source: PTI
August 02, 2023 03:11 IST
IMAGE: The India vs Pakistan match had to be rescheduled due to issues with regards to deployment of security on the first day of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

The marquee World Cup clash between India and Pakistan will be held in Ahmedabad on October 14, instead of originally scheduled date of October 15 as the Pakistan Cricket Board has agreed with ICC and BCCI on proposed change of dates of two of its matches.

 

Pakistan will also play Sri Lanka on October 10 instead of October 12 in Hyderabad which will facilitate a three-day gap before the India game.

The India vs Pakistan match had to be rescheduled due to issues with regards to deployment of security on the first day of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad.

The ICC and BCCI had approached  the PCB for the rescheduling of two of its group matches including the one against India in Ahmedabad.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), will soon release an updated schedule as apparently few other games involving other teams would also be rescheduled.

Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:
October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad
October 12 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad
October 15 - vs India in Ahmedabad
October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru
October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai
October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai
October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
November 4 - vs New Zealand in Bengaluru

