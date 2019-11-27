Samson set to replace injured Dhawan for West Indies T20Is

November 27, 2019 11:19 IST

IMAGE: Sanju Samson was a part of the T20I squad for three-match series against Bangladesh, but failed to get a single as Rishabh Pant was preferred over him. Photograph: BCCI

Kerala's wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson is likely to replace injured opener Shikhar Dhawan for the upcoming three-match T20I series against West Indies.

Playing for Delhi, Dhawan injured his left knee during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament when he dived to make his crease as a piece of wood also pierced his knee and he is set to miss the three-match T20I series against West Indies, to be played next month.



"Samson might be included in the squad as a replacement of Dhawan. Dhawan got operated (stitches) on his knee, depending upon his medical status report, the final call will be taken," a BCCI source said.



The selectors had announced the Indian ODI and T20I squad for series against West Indies on November 21 when Samson had to make way for captain Virat Kohli.



Samson's exclusion from the squad did not go down well with many supporters as they criticised the selectors for dropping him, without giving him a chance.



Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who represents Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, slammed the selectors.



"I guess they r testing his heart #selectionpanelneedtobechanged need strong people there.. hope dada @SGanguly99 will do the needful," Harbhajan tweeted.



"Very disappointed to see @IamSanjuSamson dropped without a chance. He carried the drinks for three T20Is & has been promptly discarded. Are they testing his batting or his heart?" Tharoor had said on Twitter.



Samson, 25, was also a part of the T20I squad for three-match series against Bangladesh, but failed to get a single as Rishabh Pant was preferred over him.



India's squad for the T20I series against West Indies: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Schedule: West Indies tour of India