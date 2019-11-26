Pakistan cricketers take Indian taxi driver to dinner, wins hearts

Last updated on: November 26, 2019 18:41 IST

IMAGE: The driver showed radio presenter Alison Mitchell a photo of himself on his phone at a restaurant along with members of the Pakistan cricket team. Photograph: Twitter

Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Afridi, Yasir Shah and Naseem Shah treated an Indian taxi driver to dinner after he refused to take money from the players for a ride he gave them in Brisbane.

ABC radio presenter Alison Mitchell got to know about the story from the same taxi driver, who drove her to the Gabba stadium in Brisbane for the first Test between Australia and Pakistan.

Alison Mitchell narrated the heartwarming story of the taxi driver to former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson.

“When the cabbie got to know we are headed to the stadium, he asked us are you watching or working. When we told him we work in the commentary, he got very excited,” she said.

“Turns out, a couple of days ago, he was called to the Pakistan cricket team hotel. He picked up five of the Pakistan players,” she continued.

“And he is a cricket fan, so he was naturally excited to have them in the taxi and they wanted to go to an Indian restaurant for a meal. He drove them to the restaurant and when they got out he said it’s on me.”

The cricketers, including the trio of bowlers that featured in the first Test, then showed their gratitude by asking the driver to join them for dinner.

Moments later, the driver showed her a photo of himself on his phone at a restaurant along with members of the Pakistan cricket team.

Australia beat Pakistan in the first Test by an innings and 5 runs in Brisbane.

The video of Alison telling the story to Johnson went viral on social media and has been viewed by thousands of fans.