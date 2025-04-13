HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Samson admits RCB outplayed RR in every department

Samson admits RCB outplayed RR in every department

April 13, 2025 20:05 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Phil Salt’s blazing 33-ball 65 set the tone, while Virat Kohli’s landmark 100th T20 fifty sealed the deal in style. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson on Sunday credited Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 'better intent' for the visitors' comprehensive nine-wicket win in the IPL in Jaipur, though he acknowledged that his side's 173-run total was defendable on a tacky Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch.

Phil Salt's explosive 33-ball 65 laid the foundation and Virat Kohli's 100th T20 fifty provided the finishing touch as RCB chased down what looked like a big target without much ado.

 

"After losing the toss on a slow wicket, 170-odd was a really good score. It was hard to bat in the powerplay," said Samson, following the team's second successive defeat.

RCB, though, made merry on the same pitch where the hosts struggled to complete the task with 15 balls to spare and Samson said RR lost the match in the powerplay itself.

"Knew Salt and Kohli would come hard at us. They won the game in the powerplay," he added, without blaming the several dropped catches by his butter-fingered fielders.

"They (RCB players) also dropped our catches, we also dropped their catches. It is okay, they batted better. Have to give it to RCB, their intent was better. Got to say toss helped. I would have liked to take this game to the 19th or 20th over.

"People have been honest in saying they committed some mistakes. We are in a good mindset. We have to put this game behind us, come back fresh," added Samson.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
