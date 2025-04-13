'He never watched his son play... until...'

Abhishek Sharma's Father Breaks Superstition, Witnesses Record-Breaking Knock in Hyderabad

IMAGE: Raj Kumar was in the stands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to witness his 24-year-old son's sensational 141 off just 55 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Until Saturday evening in Hyderabad, Raj Kumar Sharma had never watched his son, Abhishek Sharma, play live at an IPL stadium. Not once. The reason? A long-held superstition that his presence might jinx his son's performance.

But that belief was finally broken when Raj Kumar was in the stands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to witness his 24-year-old son's sensational 141 off just 55 balls—the highest score by an Indian in IPL history and the third-best overall after Chris Gayle’s iconic 175 and Brendon McCullum’s 158.

Speaking to The Times of India after the match, Raj Kumar admitted he had been hesitant to attend, even as his son insisted he come to Hyderabad.

“I am superstitious. I used to think he wouldn't do well if I was there,” he said. “Even last night, when he was dismissed off a no-ball, for those 30 seconds, I started blaming myself. Then the sixes started landing among the crowd. I was on my feet throughout his knock.”

The knock not only powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a thumping win over Punjab Kings, it also marked a turning point for both the team and the young opener. SRH, who had managed only one win from their first five games, bounced back to record a dominant victory. Until then, Abhishek had just 51 runs in five innings.

Raj Kumar revealed it was his son who finally persuaded him to attend an IPL game in person.

“He booked the tickets. I was a bit hesitant to go. But then he called and convinced me to fly to Hyderabad,” he said.

His mother, Manju Sharma, expressed her delight in a video shared by the IPL, saying she believes this is just the beginning of a consistent run for both Abhishek and SRH.

“Sab ko khushi hai, maa ko bhi khushi hai, poore Hyderabad ko khushi hai ki hum match jeete hain (Everyone is happy, I am happy too. The whole of Hyderabad is celebrating our win),” she said.

“Thoda stop lag gaya tha, lekin ab nahi lagega, ab continue chalega (There was a lean patch, but now it won’t stop—it’ll continue from here).”

From superstition to celebration, Saturday was a night of emotional release, long-awaited belief, and unforgettable fireworks—for Abhishek Sharma and his proud family.