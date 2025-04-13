Was Thakur's Catch Better Than Markram's?

Led by blistering fifties from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran, Lucknow Super Giants outclassed Gujarat Titans by six wickets on Saturday, April 12, 2025.



While the contest will be etched in memory for its explosive batting displays from both sides, the game also saw some moments of brilliance in the field.



Two catches in particular stood out: Shardul Thakur's diving effort to dismiss Jos Buttler, and Aiden Markram's calm presence under pressure to remove the dangerous Shubman Gill -- both moments that played a pivotal role in shaping the outcome.

Shardul Thakur continues to be the man for the big moments!



Not only did the 33 year old deliver with the ball, claiming 2/34, including two wickets in the final over but he also pulled off a breathtaking catch that sent the Lucknow crowd into a frenzy and derailed Titans' late charge.

Jos Buttler, looking to go after young leggie Digvesh Rathi, reverse-swept a boundary to announce his intentions. On the very next ball, he went for the conventional sweep -- but this time, fortune did not favour the Englishman.



The ball took a thick top edge and ballooned towards short fine leg and for a fleeting moment, it seemed like the ball might fall safely.

But Thakur, stationed inside the circle at short fine leg, covered ground swiftly to his left, launched himself full stretch, and plucked the ball inches from the turf -- an incredible diving catch.



The celebration that followed was equally eye-catching, with Thakur rising to his feet, arms aloft, soaking in the deafening cheers of the home fans in Lucknow.





Aiden Markram's form with the bat has been a consistent pillar for LSG this season but on Saturday, it was his calm nerves and precise footwork on the boundary which delighted the home fans.



The Titans were flying high at 120/0 after 12 overs, threatening to post a massive total.



Just when it looked like the floodgates would open, a moment of brilliance from Markram proved to be the turning point.

Captain Shubman Gill attempted to loft pacer Avesh Khan straight back over his head. Avesh, however, outfoxed him with a cleverly disguised slower delivery pitched up.

Gill didn't get the timing right, as the ball soared high towards long-on.



Markram, patrolling the boundary, tracked the ball to perfection. Standing on the edge of the ropes, he timed his jump to perfection, pouching the catch safely overhead with both hands, without losing his footing



Gill's dismissal proved to be the turning point. From a position of dominance, Gujarat Titans lost their way, managing only 60 runs in the final eight overs while losing six wickets -- a collapse triggered by one piece of fielding brilliance.

Photographs: BCCI