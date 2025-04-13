HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Was Thakur's Catch Better Than Markram's?

Was Thakur's Catch Better Than Markram's?

By HARISH KOTIAN
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 13, 2025 09:18 IST

x

Led by blistering fifties from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran, Lucknow Super Giants outclassed Gujarat Titans by six wickets on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

While the contest will be etched in memory for its explosive batting displays from both sides, the game also saw some moments of brilliance in the field.

Two catches in particular stood out: Shardul Thakur's diving effort to dismiss Jos Buttler, and Aiden Markram's calm presence under pressure to remove the dangerous Shubman Gill -- both moments that played a pivotal role in shaping the outcome.

 

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur continues to be the man for the big moments!

Not only did the 33 year old deliver with the ball, claiming 2/34, including two wickets in the final over but he also pulled off a breathtaking catch that sent the Lucknow crowd into a frenzy and derailed Titans' late charge.

Jos Buttler, looking to go after young leggie Digvesh Rathi, reverse-swept a boundary to announce his intentions. On the very next ball, he went for the conventional sweep -- but this time, fortune did not favour the Englishman.

The ball took a thick top edge and ballooned towards short fine leg and for a fleeting moment, it seemed like the ball might fall safely.

But Thakur, stationed inside the circle at short fine leg, covered ground swiftly to his left, launched himself full stretch, and plucked the ball inches from the turf -- an incredible diving catch.

The celebration that followed was equally eye-catching, with Thakur rising to his feet, arms aloft, soaking in the deafening cheers of the home fans in Lucknow.

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram's form with the bat has been a consistent pillar for LSG this season but on Saturday, it was his calm nerves and precise footwork on the boundary which delighted the home fans.

The Titans were flying high at 120/0 after 12 overs, threatening to post a massive total.

Just when it looked like the floodgates would open, a moment of brilliance from Markram proved to be the turning point.

Captain Shubman Gill attempted to loft pacer Avesh Khan straight back over his head. Avesh, however, outfoxed him with a cleverly disguised slower delivery pitched up.

Gill didn't get the timing right, as the ball soared high towards long-on.

Markram, patrolling the boundary, tracked the ball to perfection. Standing on the edge of the ropes, he timed his jump to perfection, pouching the catch safely overhead with both hands, without losing his footing

Gill's dismissal proved to be the turning point. From a position of dominance, Gujarat Titans lost their way, managing only 60 runs in the final eight overs while losing six wickets -- a collapse triggered by one piece of fielding brilliance.

Photographs: BCCI

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Two Catches That Made The Difference
Two Catches That Made The Difference
Varun's Catch Silences Critics
Varun's Catch Silences Critics
Jaiswal's Gravity-Defying Catch!
Jaiswal's Gravity-Defying Catch!
Was This The Catch Of IPL 2025?
Was This The Catch Of IPL 2025?
Six Catches, Nine Drops!
Six Catches, Nine Drops!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Hanuman Jayanti Special: 12 Great Hanuman Temples

webstory image 2

Human Space Flight Day: 10 Remembrances

webstory image 3

No Sugar! 10 Sweet But Sugar-Free Desserts

VIDEOS

Shobha Yatra taken out in Varanasi on Hanuman Jayanti1:20

Shobha Yatra taken out in Varanasi on Hanuman Jayanti

Devotees throng Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on occasion of Hanuman Jayanti1:09

Devotees throng Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on...

Mango growers hit hard as unseasonal rains, storms batter UP's Baghpat1:44

Mango growers hit hard as unseasonal rains, storms batter...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD