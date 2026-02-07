Sammy: No team wins T20 World Cup without beating India!.

West Indies coach Daren Sammy says no team can win the T20 World Cup without beating hosts India, calling them favourites and the biggest hurdle to the title.

IMAGE: West Indies coach Daren Sammy urges his players to honour the maroon legacy and create new history. Photograph: ICC/X

West Indies coach Daren Sammy returned to the city where he lifted their T20 World Cup for one last time a decade ago and immediately made one thing clear: any team harbouring title hopes must first get past hosts India.

West Indies had to do it in the semifinals while winning the title in India in 2016 and it won't be any easier this time too.

"Nobody is winning this World Cup if they don't go through India," Sammy said, recalling how his side had beaten India in the 2016 semifinal en route to their second title.

Back then, Sammy was captain. Now he will be in charge in the dugout, but the belief, he insists, remains the same, even though the challenge seems "bigger" with India playing an explosive brand of cricket.

"We wouldn't be here if we didn't believe we could win. I know it feels like the same scenario 10 years ago where everything that was against us, nobody gave us a chance and I'm looking at the guys and the calibre of talent that we have in that dressing room.

"We want to win. We've got to play a brand of cricket."

'...to win this World Cup, you have to go through India'

IMAGE: The West Indies players celebrate their semi-final triumph against India, March 31, 2016. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

He said the path to the trophy is unlikely to avoid the hosts.

"One thing I know for sure, and probably every other team, just like 2016, when we got here, I think we played India in a warm-up match and then Australia.

"And we sat around the table, the senior guys, coach Phil (Simmons) at that time, and we said, in order to win this World Cup, you have to go through India."

"It's even a bigger challenge now. Nobody is winning this World Cup if they don't go through India, whether you have to beat India in a knockout stage, whether it be a semi-final or a final. So they're the favourites. And every team has to play really well to beat India at home. It's their Cup to lose."

Recalling the 2016 semifinal buildup, he added: "It was the same scenario when I sat in Mumbai in a press conference and I said, 'it's David versus Goliath'."

Back then, the Sammy-led Windies beat India by seven wickets chasing 193.

Sammy further said momentum will be the key.

"In order to get to the knockouts, you've got to play each game well. And I think it's all about picking up momentum. Each game, we've got a tricky one tomorrow," he said about their match against Scotland.

"Then we've got England at the Wankhede, someplace that has been good to us in India. Then Italy and Nepal. It's going to be a fun tournament, but we've really got to be on the ball."

The Caribbean side, once world cricket's dominant force and two-time T20 champions (2012 and 2016), have endured lean years marked by administrative issues, player influx to franchise leagues and inconsistent results, but Sammy believes this group can script a turnaround.

"We, between 2007 to 2016, we developed leagues all over the world and developed the T20 game as well," he said referring to their sought-after cricketers in the franchise leagues around the world.

"But with that, our talent was we never really had it. Look at that 2016 team, never got the opportunity to pass on the knowledge to the crop that we have now."

"So a lot has been against us, but now we're here in the World Cup and we believe that we could have an impact and that impact could take us to winning. It will take a massive effort from everyone, but one that is not impossible."

'Now I think this crop could start something really special.'

West Indies lost in South Africa 1-2 in their build-up series to the T20 World Cup.

"I watched these guys to play that series in South Africa. I watched them here. Yes, the results have not been good, but there is something I see in those guys' eyes that makes me believe that we could go all the way.

"But with good execution of the ball, we're right there to compete and win games against any team."

He also reminded the squad of the weight of the 'maroon' jersey and the past legacy.

"You can't talk about cricket and not talk about the West Indies. So the maroon for me is still what makes me who I am today.

"Viv (Richards) and those guys, they started by winning the World Cups (in 75 and 79) and they created their history.

"We made that era between 2007 and 2016. We created our own history. So now I think this crop could start something really special.

"West Indies cricketers are known better than their prime ministers. It brings a lot of history. I told them in the huddle today, create your own piece of history.

"When you win, it's easier to get things done when you win. I think we're about to win. Even though nobody believes, I believe and my team believes. And let the dance start tomorrow," he signed off.