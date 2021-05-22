Rohit is a 'Proud girl dad'

May 22, 2021 14:05 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with daughter Samaira. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma leaves no stone unturned to play doting dad to daughter Samaira.

On a break from cricket, Ro posted a picture on social media with his adorable two year old.

'Proud girl dad,' Ro captioned the throwback holiday pic on Instagram.

The Indian team and their families will undergo a seven-day quarantine in Mumbai where they will have to return three negative RT-PCR tests before leaving for England on June 2.

Men's and women's cricketers from other cities have already assembled in Mumbai while Mumbaikars Ro, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, who live in the city, will join their team-mates in the bio-bubble on Tuesday, May 25.