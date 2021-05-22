News
Rohit is a 'Proud girl dad'

Rohit is a 'Proud girl dad'

By Rediff Cricket
May 22, 2021 14:05 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with daughter Samaira. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram
 

Rohit Sharma leaves no stone unturned to play doting dad to daughter Samaira.

On a break from cricket, Ro posted a picture on social media with his adorable two year old.

'Proud girl dad,' Ro captioned the throwback holiday pic on Instagram.

The Indian team and their families will undergo a seven-day quarantine in Mumbai where they will have to return three negative RT-PCR tests before leaving for England on June 2.

Men's and women's cricketers from other cities have already assembled in Mumbai while Mumbaikars Ro, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, who live in the city, will join their team-mates in the bio-bubble on Tuesday, May 25.

Rediff Cricket
Why 'Kul-Cha' are not in Team India anymore
Umesh Yadav likens WTC final to World Cup
And Agastya Pandya starts walking!
Delhi: Vaccination for 18+ stopped due to shortage
Yaas: IMD says cyclonic storm to form by Monday
'I'm taking stock on ground': Uddhav's jibe at PM
RaamLaxman nixed Lataji's retirement plans

Indian Premier League - 2021

