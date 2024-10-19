Ishan Kishan gets lifeline

The Jharkhand batter is set to be included in the India A squad for Australia tour

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan is currently leading Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy. Photograph: BCCI

Ishan Kishan, who was dropped from BCCI central contracts earlier this year due to concerns that he was 'prioritising' the cash-rich IPL over domestic cricket, will make his return to the India A team.

Kishan, who was is leading Jharkhand on his return to domestic cricket this season, is set to feature in two four-day 'Tests' against Australia A, as well as an intra-squad match with the senior team.

The two 'Tests' against Australia A will be held at McKay from October 31-November 3 and then at MCG from November 7-10.

While BCCI is yet to announce the squad, one among Ruturaj Gaikwad or Abhimanyu Easwaran is expected to lead the side.

Abhimanyu, who has scored four hundreds in his last four first-class matches, might be called as a back-up opener in senior team with skipper Rohit Sharma set to take a break during one of the first two Tests due to personal reasons.

Bengal will be represented in the India A squad by seamer Mukesh Kumar and keeper-batter Abhishek Porel.

Likely India A squad for tour of Australia: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, B Indrajith, Abishek Porel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Manav Suthar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Tanush Kotian, Yash Dayal.