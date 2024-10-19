News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Ishan Kishan gets lifeline

Ishan Kishan gets lifeline

Source: PTI
October 19, 2024 00:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Jharkhand batter is set to be included in the India A squad for Australia tour

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan is currently leading Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy. Photograph: BCCI

Ishan Kishan, who was dropped from BCCI central contracts earlier this year due to concerns that he was 'prioritising' the cash-rich IPL over domestic cricket, will make his return to the India A team.

Kishan, who was is leading Jharkhand on his return to domestic cricket this season, is set to feature in two four-day 'Tests' against Australia A, as well as an intra-squad match with the senior team.

The two 'Tests' against Australia A will be held at McKay from October 31-November 3 and then at MCG from November 7-10.

 

While BCCI is yet to announce the squad, one among Ruturaj Gaikwad or Abhimanyu Easwaran is expected to lead the side.

Abhimanyu, who has scored four hundreds in his last four first-class matches, might be called as a back-up opener in senior team with skipper Rohit Sharma set to take a break during one of the first two Tests due to personal reasons.

Bengal will be represented in the India A squad by seamer Mukesh Kumar and keeper-batter Abhishek Porel.

Likely India A squad for tour of Australia: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, B Indrajith, Abishek Porel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Manav Suthar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Tanush Kotian, Yash Dayal.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'100% Kiwi' Rachin relishes special ton in 'hometown'
'100% Kiwi' Rachin relishes special ton in 'hometown'
Champions Trophy: PCB makes India a unique proposal
Champions Trophy: PCB makes India a unique proposal
Ranji: Mumbai teen Mhatre hits century
Ranji: Mumbai teen Mhatre hits century
Laxman praises Rohit
Laxman praises Rohit
Putin invites Palestine Prez to BRICS; Modi to attend
Putin invites Palestine Prez to BRICS; Modi to attend
RBI lifts restrictions on JM Financial
RBI lifts restrictions on JM Financial
ISL; Mumbai City look to snap winless run vs FC Goa
ISL; Mumbai City look to snap winless run vs FC Goa

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

India banking on batters, pitch for favourable returns

India banking on batters, pitch for favourable returns

Could Kohli's wicket be turning point in Bengaluru?

Could Kohli's wicket be turning point in Bengaluru?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances