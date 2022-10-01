News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Salt sinks Pakistan as England force series decider

Salt sinks Pakistan as England force series decider

October 01, 2022 01:15 IST
England's opener Phil Salt scored 87 off 41 balls to help the visitors complete the chase 

IMAGE: England's opener Phil Salt scored 87 off 41 balls to help the visitors complete a successful chase. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

England's Phil Salt scored a blistering half-century as the visitors raced to an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in their sixth Twenty20 clash in Lahore on Friday to level the seven-match series at 3-3.

 

Salt, who had struggled for runs coming into the game, looked in ominous form from the outset when he opened his innings with two fours before helping England bring up 100 in just seven overs with a six off Aamer Jamal.

Alex Hales gave him support with a breezy 27 while Dawid Malan contributed 26, with both batsmen falling to the leg-spin of Shadab Khan.

The wickets proved to be mere consolation for Pakistan as Salt continued his onslaught and struck the winning runs in the 15th over, ending with 13 fours and three sixes in his 41-ball knock.

Earlier, Pakistan lost their opening two wickets for 15 after being put in to bat before captain Babar Azam launched a fine counter-attack, hitting seven fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 59-ball 87.

He was briefly supported by Iftikhar Ahmed (31) but Pakistan's middle-order failings cost them again as the bowling pair of David Willey (2-32) and Sam Curran (2-26) restricted the hosts to 169-6.

The teams will contest the final match in the series at the same venue on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Why Vengsarkar would have picked Umran for T20WC
Harmanpreet plans to try out batters in Asia Cup
Manjrekar-Jadeja: What's Cooking?
No AIADMK gen sec poll till SC hearing: Palaniswami
India to undergo training camp in Australia ahead of WC
Jaish terrorists planning hit on Army rally killed
Cops nab 9 for scuffle at Jamia, hospital firing

