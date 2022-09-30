News
Manjrekar-Jadeja: What's Cooking?

Manjrekar-Jadeja: What's Cooking?

By Rediff Cricket
September 30, 2022 11:52 IST
Ravindra Jadeja

There is something brewing up between Sanjay Manjrekar and Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadu shared a picture of Sanjay, who is currently commentating on Legends League Cricket games, and tweeted, 'Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar'.

'Ha ha... and your dear friend looking forward to seeing you on the field soon;, Sabjay responded.

 

Ravindra Jadeja

Three years after their social media spat, Manjrekar and Jadeja have come a long way we must say!

Jadeja underwent knee surgery after the Asia Cup and is currently in the process of recovery.

He will miss the T20 World Cup along with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Rediff Cricket
