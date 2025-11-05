HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Salman shines as Pak edge SA in last-over thriller

November 05, 2025 10:16 IST

Salman Ali Agah

IMAGE: Salman Ali Agha scored 62 as Pakistan won by two wickets with two balls remaining. Photograph: PCB/X

Salman Ali Agha top scored for Pakistan as they snatched a last-over victory over South Africa on Tuesday in an exciting finish to the first of three One Day Internationals at Faisalabad.

Salman scored 62 as Pakistan won by two wickets with two balls remaining as they successfully chased down a 264-run target.

Pakistan put South Africa in to bat and the tourists’ opening pair put on a 98-run partnership before teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who scored 57 off 60 balls on his ODI debut, was expertly caught at point.

 

Quinton de Kock, back in the ODI ranks after a two-year absence, was South Africa’s top scorer with 63 and Corbin Bosch made a quick-fire 41 in the last overs before South Africa were bowled out for 263 with five balls to spare.

Fakhar Zaman (45) and Saim Ayub (39) got Pakistan off to a solid 87-run first-wicket start and they kept on course as Mohammad Rizwan hit 55 and featured in a key 91-run fourth-wicket partnership with Salman. Rizwan had been replaced as captain last month.

There was a wobble for Pakistan, who were seemingly coasting to victory when they lost three wickets in successive overs, but new captain Shaheen Shah Afridi was there at the end to help see them over the line.

The two teams meet again at Iqbal Stadium, hosting international cricket after a 17-year absence, on Thursday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
