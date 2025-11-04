India Women To Celebrate World Cup Win With PM Modi

'This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports.'

IMAGE: India created history as they outclassed South Africa by 52 runs in Sunday's final to win their first Women's World Cup trophy. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

The Indian women's team is set for a special meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to celebrate their World Cup triumph.



India outclassed South Africa by 52 runs in Sunday's final to win their first Women's World Cup trophy in front of a jam-packed crowd at the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.



The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team is likely to leave for New Delhi later on Tuesday evening.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had led the congratulatory messages, lauding the team’s spirit and performance.



'A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports,' the Prime Minister stated in a post on X immediately after the win.



Deepti Sharma propelled India to 298/7 with a composed 58 before returning a match-winning 5/39 with the ball to bowl South Africa out for 246.



Shafali Verma had earlier crashed 87 at the top of the order to get India off to a strong start but Laura Wolvaardt responded during the Proteas’ chase with her ninth ODI century.



Three players from the victorious India side have been named in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Team of the Tournament.



Deepti Sharma, the World Cup's leading wicket-taker who took a magnificent 5/39 in the final, is joined by team-mates Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues.



Harmanpreet also recalled the grand reception that the Indian team came back to after losing the 2017 women's World Cup final to England in London.



"...we were so heartbroken. We lost the game by nine runs. We didn't understand how that happened because that game was also fully in our control," she said of the 2017 final where India were all out for 219 in 48.4 overs while chasing 229.



"But after coming back, the kind of welcome and motivation we got from Indian fans, that showed that not only us, the entire country was waiting for women's cricket to do something special for them and for the country."



Spin great Ravichandran Ashwin has rated India women's team's title triumph as a "bigger achievement" than any World Cup win achieved by the nation in the past.

"I would put this and rate this as an even bigger and colossal achievement than any World Cup we have done and any other World Cup that has been won because this has the ability to bring the girls out there to practice the game of cricket and take up the sport seriously as a career option and it is going to change the mindset and conditioning of everybody associated with Indian women and Indian women's cricket," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.



Harmanpreet, in a video posted by the BCCI, recalled her childhood and also had one advice for aspiring young players: "Never stop dreaming. You never know where your destiny will take you."



"Ever since, I was a kid, I've always had a bat in my hand. I still remember we used to play with a bat from my dad's kit bag. The bat was very big. One day, my dad carved a small bat for me out of one of his old bats. We used to play with it.