Sakshi: 'I wanna see Mahi!'

September 18, 2020 18:22 IST
MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Zova Dhoni with her parents. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram
 

Sakshi Singh Dhoni took to Instagram to request the Chennai Super Kings to give her a glimpse of her husband during training.

During an Instagram live session of CSK practice, Sakshi requested CSK Team Manager Russell Radhakrishnan to give her a glimpse of the CSK captain.

CSK

'I wanna see Mahi,' Sakshi said.

The missus's wish is CSK's command.

The camera immediately swivelled towards Mahendra Singh Dhoni and a pleased Sakshi responded with a 'Thank you' and a 'Spotted him'.

Sakshi and her daughter Ziva have been constant attractions at CSK games at past IPLs, but after the pandemic and the BCCI's bio-bubble, mother and daughter decided not to travel to the UAE unlike other cricketing couples like Mr and Mrs Kohli, Mr and Mrs Sharma...

