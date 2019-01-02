Well played sir: Tendulkar pays tribute to Achrekar

Last updated on: January 02, 2019 22:29 IST

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar with his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar. Photograph: PTI

"Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of (Ramakant) Achrekar sir," said iconic former batsman Sachin Tendulkar as he paid an emotional tribute to his childhood coach who passed away on Wednesday.

Achrekar, 87, died in Mumbai due to old age-related ailments.

"Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir's guidance," said the Dronacharya awardee's most famous ward, in a statement.

"His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on," he added.

Tendulkar, unarguably the greatest batsman in modern cricket, was coached by Achrekar at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar as a child.

The iconic cricketer, who is now retired, has been quite vocal about the coach's contribution in shaping him.

As a player, Achrekar competed in just one first-class match but was instrumental in moulding Tendulkar as a child, often driving him to stadiums on his scooter.

"Last month, I met Sir along with some of his students and spent some time together. We shared a laugh as we remembered the old times," he said.

"Achrekar sir taught us the virtues of playing straight and living straight. Thank you for making us a part of your life and enriching us with your coaching manual."

"Well played Sir and may you coach more wherever you are," he signed off.

The Indian cricket fraternity also mourned the demise of Achrekar.

Batting great VVS Laxman termed Achrekar as someone who gave Indian cricket its 'jewel'.

"My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of #RamakantAchrekar Sir, who was instrumental in giving a jewel to Indian cricket," Laxman wrote on his Twitter handle.

Expressing its condolences, the BCCI noted Achrekar's contribution to Indian cricket.

"The BCCI expresses its deepest sympathy on the passing of Dronacharya award-winning guru Shri Ramakant Achrekar," the BCCI tweeted.

"Not only did he produce great cricketers, but also trained them to be fine human beings. His contribution to Indian Cricket has been immense."

Former India pacer RP Singh also paid his homage to Achrekar.

"Sad to know that Ramakant Achrekar sir is no more. My homage to the great soul and condolences to the family," he tweeted.

Achrekar competed in just one first-class match in his playing career but discovered and shaped the biggest batsman in international cricket after Sir Donald Bradman in Tendulkar.