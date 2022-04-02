News
How Russell paced his onslaught against Punjab Kings

How Russell paced his onslaught against Punjab Kings

Source: PTI
Last updated on: April 02, 2022 00:04 IST
Andre Russell

IMAGE: Andre Russell was in sublime form with an unbeaten 70 off 31 balls for Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

Andre Russell felt "awesome" while hitting those eight monster sixes against Punjab Kings as he always knew what he needed to do when he walked in with KKR's score reading 51 for four.

Russell scored an unbeaten 70 off 31 balls and what looked like a tricky chase at one point ended in an anti-climax as the big Jamaican muscled the maximums into the stands.

"Feeling awesome, this is the reason why we play the game. In that position, I know what I can do," Russell said after the match.

 

Russell had indicated to his partner Sam Billings that once he was nicely warmed up, he will go for the shots.

"It was good to have someone at the crease like Sam who can rotate and help us stick through the tough time. Once I started sweating, I just said that I am gonna go. I backed my ability and that's what I did tonight. I am happy to bring the team over the line."

The strategy was to see off Rahul Chahar's spell as left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar didn't seem threatening.

"I knew we were the two guys who'll definitely look to get a partnership. I told Sam, 'listen, let's just bat a few overs and see what happens.' But we had to attack earlier because the left-arm orthodox wasn't spinning the ball and nothing was happening.

"So we decided to take charge from one end and look to get singles from the other end. Chahar was bowling extremely well, it was gripping as well. We didn't want to take much chance against him. We knew it'd get easier. I am going to say one (when asked how many he got off the middle)."

Russell isn't bowling a lot and also suffered a shoulder niggle in the last game but is happy if skipper Shreyas Iyer wants him to do so.

"I am happy to do whatever the team requires. I am looking to bowl in the death. If the captain wants me to bowl one in the powerplay, I am more than happy to do that but we have a good amount of bowlers. We have a few guys that can actually chip in one or two as well.

"I know in some games I won't be bowling four but if at least I bowl two overs, I can feel a part of the game and feel like an all-rounder. These things do happen, some games it's gonna be easy and I may not bowl a ball."

Source: PTI
