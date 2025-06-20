HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Gill has to take the team along like Kapil Dev'

'Gill has to take the team along like Kapil Dev'

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 20, 2025 16:32 IST

x

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and teammates at a fielding drill. Photograph: BCCI//X

Former cricketer Yograj Singh believes India's newly crowned Test captain Shubman Gill needs to lead from the front and has to take the team forward along with him, just like Kapil Dev did in the 1983 World Cup, in his first assignment against England, which begins on Friday at Headingley.

Apart from the batting bigwigs, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India will miss off-spinner Ravichandran Aswhin and the plethora of variations he brought. Ashwin had his last dance in Australia and announced his retirement midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

 

With Gill given the responsibility of steering the team in India's new era of Test cricket, Yograj outlined the key aspects India's youngest red-ball captain must consider to soar to new heights.

According to Yograj, Gill must set his individual scoring target high and take the team with him. He also dropped the series prediction and believes India has the potential to conquer England and stand victorious on the opposition's territory for the first time since 2007.

"A few days ago, I was talking to Yuvraj Singh about Abhishek (Sharma) and Shubman Gill. Yuvraj said he would have to lead from the front. As Shubman Gill goes out to bat, he has to stay at the crease for the maximum time. When a captain leads from the front, and scores run. It is important for Shubman to set a target of 100, 200 or 300. He has to lead from the front. He also has to take everyone forward together, just like Kapil Dev did in the 1983 World Cup. I believe India will win the series," Yograj told ANI.  

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Pujara hands Sudharsan Test cap
PIX: Pujara hands Sudharsan Test cap
'I feel India are really going to struggle'
'I feel India are really going to struggle'
'Baccha Log Accha Karega'
'Baccha Log Accha Karega'
When Bumrah Slammed Broad For 29 Runs
When Bumrah Slammed Broad For 29 Runs
Captain Gill 'ready to lead' as India turn a new leaf
Captain Gill 'ready to lead' as India turn a new leaf

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Nagpur's 19-YO Crushes World No. 1

webstory image 2

10 Underdog Hindi Movies

webstory image 3

What PM Gifted Leaders At G7 Meet

VIDEOS

'Sanjay Verma none other than- - -': Meghalaya Police reveals shocking details7:25

'Sanjay Verma none other than- - -': Meghalaya Police...

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Bihar's Siwan2:01

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Bihar's Siwan

Anantnag Girl Turns Beekeeping into Livelihood with Govt Support5:31

Anantnag Girl Turns Beekeeping into Livelihood with Govt...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD