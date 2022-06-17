News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: India vs South Africa, 4th T20I

PHOTOS: India vs South Africa, 4th T20I

June 17, 2022 21:07 IST
IMAGES from the 4th T20I between India and South Africa played in Rajkot on Friday.

Dinesh Karthik

IMAGE: India’s Dinesh Karthik celebrates his half century. Photograph: BCCI

Dinesh Karthik slammed a career-best 27-ball 55 as India recovered from an early slump to post a competitive 169 for six against South Africa in Rajkot on Friday.

 

Keshav Maharaj

IMAGE: South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj celebrates Rishabh Pant’s (not in pic) wicket.Photograph: BCCI

Invited to bat, India were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 40 for three in the 7th over but Hardik Pandya (46 off 31 balls) and Rishabh Pant (17 off 23 balls) added 41 off 40 balls to provide stability the innings.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: India’s Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya forged a crucial partnership. Photograph: BCCI

Pandya and Karthik then forged a 65-run stand in 33 balls to take India to a good score.

 

