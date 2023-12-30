News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SA pacer Coetzee to miss 2nd Test with injury

SA pacer Coetzee to miss 2nd Test with injury

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 30, 2023 12:54 IST
Pacer Gerald Coetzee will be released from the squad as a precautionary measure

IMAGE: Pacer Gerald Coetzee will be released from the squad as a precautionary measure. Photograph: ICC/X

South African pacer Gerald Coetzee will miss the second Test against India after developing pelvic inflammation during the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The 23-year-old experienced discomfort in his pelvis, which got progressively worse while bowling on day three of the match. He underwent scans on Friday which revealed the extent of the injury, the ICC reported on Saturday.

Head coach Shukri Conrad has opted to release Coetzee from the squad as a precautionary measure.

No replacement has been named.

No replacement has been named.

South Africa is leading the two-match ICC World Test Championship series 1-0, having registered a solid victory at Centurion by an innings and 32 runs.

In the WTC 2023-25 standings, South Africa lead the table with a perfect 100% points percentage. Meanwhile, India, who were penalized two crucial WTC points for falling two overs short in the Centurion Test, occupies the sixth position with a points percentage of 38.89%.

South Africa squad for the second Test: Dean Elgar (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, and Kyle Verreynne.

REDIFF CRICKET
India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

